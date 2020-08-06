HC Wainwright Boosts Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Price Target to $26.00

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) had its target price upped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 104.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ATRA. BidaskClub lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

Shares of ATRA opened at $12.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $726.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.07. Analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 12,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $156,784.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,784.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

