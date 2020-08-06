HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CLVS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America cut Clovis Oncology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clovis Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.07.

NASDAQ CLVS opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.39.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.28). The business had revenue of $42.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLVS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,265,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 824.5% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

