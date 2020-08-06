HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,364 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $34,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 240.2% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 346,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after buying an additional 244,782 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 55,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6,374.0% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 81,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 80,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $46.41 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $65.38. The company has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.69.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

