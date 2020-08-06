H&E Equipment Services’ (HEES) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HEES. Bank of America downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. H&E Equipment Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Shares of NASDAQ HEES traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.69. 11,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.65 million, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 2.27. H&E Equipment Services has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $37.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.08 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 1.75%. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Lawrence C. Karlson bought 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $38,266.25. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 95.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 53.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

