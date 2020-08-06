Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of Helius Medical Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:HSDT) dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57, approximately 610,049 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 761,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

HSDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Helius Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59.

Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 1,132.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) device.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.