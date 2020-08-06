Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) PT Lowered to $19.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $19.30 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.35% from the company’s current price.

HP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. CSFB decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

NYSE HP opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.04.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $317.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 312.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.