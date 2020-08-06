Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €79.00 by Warburg Research

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €79.00 ($88.76) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HEN3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €82.25 ($92.42).

Shares of HEN3 opened at €85.90 ($96.52) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €84.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €82.67. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($145.67).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

