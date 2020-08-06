Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) Shares Up 181.6%

Shares of Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) shot up 181.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14, 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 196% from the average session volume of 169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12.

Her Imports Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HHER)

Her Imports operates as a retailer of human hair extensions and related haircare and beauty products in the United States. It sells human hair products, including clip-ins and wigs under the Her Imports brand; haircare products, such as various shampoos and conditioners, and adhesives under the OSIworks brand; and beauty products and related accessories comprising silk bonnets, as well as styling tools under the Her Imports brand and makeup products under the Skin & Yang brand.

