HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) were down 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.52 and last traded at $24.62, approximately 3,343,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,602,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HFC shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.57.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

