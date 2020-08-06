Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Short Interest Up 6.5% in July

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,400 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 122,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

HBCP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.48. 5,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,986. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $40.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $210.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $25.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.46 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Home Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 51.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 24,688 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 127.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,805 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 8.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancorp during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Home Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.