Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Shares Down 2.5%

Home Capital Group Inc (OTCMKTS:HMCBF)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.61 and last traded at $16.61, approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.

HMCBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Home Capital Group from $39.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Home Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.36.

About Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

