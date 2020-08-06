Honest (HNST) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $183,840.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last seven days, Honest has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. One Honest token can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy. Honest has a market capitalization of $651,368.85 and $183,840.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008476 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $237.12 or 0.02009447 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00085882 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00192654 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000901 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00110664 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.