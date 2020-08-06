Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 5,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,480. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.93. Hospitality Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $483.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.86 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.01%. Equities analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,009,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,651,000 after purchasing an additional 108,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,699,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,977,000 after purchasing an additional 563,630 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth $26,789,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,551,000 after purchasing an additional 251,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 221.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,702,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SVC shares. ValuEngine cut Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Hospitality Properties Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Hospitality Properties Trust from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hospitality Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

