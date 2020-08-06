Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc Sells 6,446 Shares

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 6,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $84,120.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,120.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 6th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 451,033 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $6,025,800.88.

On Monday, June 8th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 274,218 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $3,446,920.26.

On Friday, June 5th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 324,359 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $4,028,538.78.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 325,000 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $3,929,250.00.

Shares of TWNK stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,145,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,144. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15. Hostess Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 4.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $21,971,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,437,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,305,000 after acquiring an additional 326,359 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 796,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 300,161 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Hostess Brands by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 667,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 298,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 298,156 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

