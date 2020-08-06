Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Insider Sells $6,025,800.88 in Stock

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 451,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $6,025,800.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,118.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 4th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 6,446 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $84,120.30.

On Monday, June 8th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 274,218 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $3,446,920.26.

On Friday, June 5th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 324,359 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $4,028,538.78.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 325,000 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $3,929,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,145,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,144. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.79. Hostess Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,437,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,305,000 after buying an additional 326,359 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,740,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,210,000 after buying an additional 168,908 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,234,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after purchasing an additional 152,160 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 9.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,176,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,600,000 after purchasing an additional 194,596 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 114,434 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWNK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hostess Brands to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

