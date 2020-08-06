Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace updated its FY 2020

IntraDay guidance to 0.60-0.72 EPS and its Q3 2020

IntraDay guidance to EPS.

Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,926,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,286. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $34.27. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HWM. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

