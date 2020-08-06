HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $275.00 at Needham & Company LLC

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $202.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $221.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.29.

Get HubSpot alerts:

NYSE:HUBS opened at $237.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.12 and a 200 day moving average of $183.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.65 and a beta of 1.59. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $90.83 and a 1-year high of $243.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.89 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $1,829,455.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,085,350.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total value of $251,867.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,608 shares in the company, valued at $9,794,107.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,086 shares of company stock worth $5,090,985. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth $28,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.