Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €25.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €25.00 ($28.09) price target from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.13% from the company’s previous close.

BOSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($30.34) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €31.00 ($34.83) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($41.57) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €38.58 ($43.35).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €23.78 ($26.72) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is €30.04. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €19.11 ($21.47) and a 1-year high of €59.54 ($66.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

