Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Raised to $496.00 at SVB Leerink

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $465.00 to $496.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.80% from the stock’s previous close.

HUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.35.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $403.91 on Thursday. Humana has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $412.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $388.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.34.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $4.81. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 354.5% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

