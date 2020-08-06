Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)’s stock price traded down 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $160.00 and last traded at $162.80, 1,170,886 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 202% from the average session volume of 387,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.89.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,194 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total transaction of $611,938.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,338.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

