Huttig Building Products Inc (NASDAQ:HBP) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products Inc (NASDAQ:HBP) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,245,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799,255 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 4.63% of Huttig Building Products worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Huttig Building Products by 288.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 19,033 shares during the last quarter. 36.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huttig Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of Huttig Building Products stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $1.65. 13,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,065. Huttig Building Products Inc has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter.

About Huttig Building Products

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

