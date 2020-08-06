Hydro (HYDRO) Market Cap Tops $3.92 Million

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One Hydro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, BitForex, IDAX and DEx.top. Hydro has a total market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $347,879.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hydro has traded 33.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00041421 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $581.10 or 0.04950794 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002184 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00051713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00030458 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00013588 BTC.

Hydro Profile

HYDRO is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,046,612,734 tokens. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, IDAX, Mercatox, Bittrex, CoinEx, BitMart, Fatbtc, DEx.top and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

