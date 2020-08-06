Hydrodec Group (LON:HYR) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Hydrodec Group plc (LON:HYR) rose 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.90 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.95 ($0.05), approximately 77,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.25.

About Hydrodec Group (LON:HYR)

Hydrodec Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a re-refiner of industrial oils in the United States and Australia. The company re-refines used oil to produce, market, and distribute SUPERFINE transformer oil and naphthenic base oil. Its products are used in new transformers, inks and lubricants manufacture, and various other specialist applications.

