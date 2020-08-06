Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 37.26%.

Shares of NYSE:IAG traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.87. 11,922,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,416,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40. Iamgold has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Several research firms have weighed in on IAG. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iamgold to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cormark raised shares of Iamgold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. CSFB set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Iamgold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Iamgold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.22.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

