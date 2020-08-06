Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Trading Down 6.3%

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) shares were down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.87, approximately 11,922,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,416,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IAG shares. Cormark upgraded Iamgold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iamgold to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Iamgold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 37.26%. Research analysts predict that Iamgold Corp will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Iamgold during the second quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Iamgold during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iamgold during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Iamgold during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Iamgold during the first quarter worth $32,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iamgold (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

