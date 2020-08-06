ILCoin (ILC) Trading Down 10% Over Last Week

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 6th. ILCoin has a total market capitalization of $13.62 million and $539,520.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ILCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Crex24, CoinExchange and C-CEX. Over the last week, ILCoin has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ILCoin alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002430 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000160 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000056 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000687 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ILCoin Coin Profile

ILCoin (ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,495,538,907 coins and its circulating supply is 541,842,487 coins. ILCoin’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ILCoin

ILCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, IDAX, C-CEX, Graviex, FreiExchange, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ILCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ILCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.