Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Rating Reiterated by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 215.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IMUX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Immunic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Immunic from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Immunic from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

NASDAQ IMUX opened at $18.04 on Thursday. Immunic has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07. The firm has a market cap of $290.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 3.30.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts forecast that Immunic will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Manfred Groeppel sold 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $82,377.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Vitt sold 6,300 shares of Immunic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $92,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Immunic by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Immunic by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

