Incent (INCNT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9,258.00

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 6th. During the last week, Incent has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. Incent has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and $9,258.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent token can currently be purchased for $0.0608 or 0.00000516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008476 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.12 or 0.02009447 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00085882 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00192654 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000901 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00110664 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens. The official website for Incent is incent.com. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

