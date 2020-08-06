Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 188.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 244,724 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.17% of Incyte worth $38,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 228,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after buying an additional 14,238 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Incyte by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Incyte by 63.1% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 1.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 505,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $79,533.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,976.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,214 shares of company stock valued at $26,426,924 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INCY traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $97.26. The company had a trading volume of 35,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,314. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.27 and a 200-day moving average of $89.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.55 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. Incyte’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Incyte from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.86.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

