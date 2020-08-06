Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,725,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,007 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.92% of Infinera worth $10,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Infinera by 10.9% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 152,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Infinera by 40.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Infinera by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infinera alerts:

NASDAQ:INFN traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,300. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Infinera Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $8.36.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 37.47% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Infinera Corp. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INFN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Infinera from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Infinera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Infinera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

In other Infinera news, COO David W. Heard acquired 15,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $64,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,586.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.