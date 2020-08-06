ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €8.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been given a €8.00 ($8.99) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on INGA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.00 ($11.24) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.60 ($9.66) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €7.70 ($8.65) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group set a €8.00 ($8.99) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($7.64) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €8.02 ($9.01).

ING Groep has a one year low of €13.52 ($15.19) and a one year high of €16.69 ($18.75).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

