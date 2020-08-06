Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Downgraded by Northland Securities to “Market Perform”

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) was downgraded by research analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 25.37% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INSG. Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cowen increased their target price on Inseego from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inseego has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.28.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.82. Inseego has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inseego will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inseego news, CFO Stephen M. Smith sold 12,590 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $179,407.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $124,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Doug Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,450 shares of company stock worth $1,217,080 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,382,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Inseego by 40.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 255,781 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inseego by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 60,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 3,006.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 512,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 495,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 1,219.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 440,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

