Insider Buying: Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) Senior Officer Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) Senior Officer Douglas Donovan Murphy acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 225,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$532,373.52.

Douglas Donovan Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 24th, Douglas Donovan Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of Corus Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Douglas Donovan Murphy purchased 20,000 shares of Corus Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,950.00.

Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of C$6.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 26th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$348.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$383.40 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on CJR. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corus Entertainment in a report on Monday, June 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

