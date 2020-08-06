Insider Selling: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.07, for a total value of C$1,110,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,311,071.68.

Marc Legault also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Marc Legault sold 2 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.08, for a total value of C$168.16.

On Thursday, May 14th, Marc Legault sold 5,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.68, for a total value of C$468,400.00.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up C$1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$111.90. 811,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,353. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion and a PE ratio of 63.95. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a twelve month low of C$43.25 and a twelve month high of C$112.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$89.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$79.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.96.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. Cormark increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$114.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$102.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

