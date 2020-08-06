Insider Selling: Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) CFO Sells 8,929 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $44,912.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 657,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,583.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ATEC traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 680,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,972. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average is $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $394.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Alphatec Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $7.93.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.42% and a negative return on equity of 167.29%. The company had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 33.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter worth about $37,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 107.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

ATEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $9.50) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

