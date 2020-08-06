Insider Selling: Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells 926 Shares of Stock

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $129,214.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,753,566.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ross Tennenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $127,612.06.

On Thursday, June 4th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $99,526.48.

AVLR stock traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.31. 2,643,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,535. Avalara Inc has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $144.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.96. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVLR shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

