Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,898.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CDNS traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.52. 1,120,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117,790. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.55. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $112.32.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 50.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,625,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,956,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,493 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,551,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,753,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,027 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $103,594,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $85,099,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,822,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.17.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

