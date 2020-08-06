Insider Selling: Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) SVP Sells 10,041 Shares of Stock

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,004.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CLX traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $236.15. 1,826,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,957. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.54. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Clorox by 8,909.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,108,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,312,000 after purchasing an additional 866,360 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Clorox by 184.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 671,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,309,000 after purchasing an additional 435,487 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Clorox by 121.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,298,000 after purchasing an additional 364,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Clorox by 799.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,032,000 after purchasing an additional 255,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.93.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

