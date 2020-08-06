Insider Selling: Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $3,495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kevin J. Yeaman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00.

Shares of DLB stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.87. The stock had a trading volume of 404,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,687. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.98 and its 200 day moving average is $63.14. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $73.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.73. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $246.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $127,391,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 332.9% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,046,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,756,000 after purchasing an additional 805,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $49,623,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $19,551,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $13,426,000. 58.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

