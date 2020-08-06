Insider Selling: Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Sells 2,430 Shares of Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $199,211.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,036.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.61. The company had a trading volume of 171,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.50. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $84.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.00.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $87.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.11 million. Analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXPO shares. Sidoti raised their target price on Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exponent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 1,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Exponent by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

