Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Sells 194 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total transaction of $48,804.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,706.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total transaction of $45,543.44.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total transaction of $47,766.68.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total transaction of $45,931.44.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total transaction of $46,490.16.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.60, for a total transaction of $42,796.40.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $46,823.84.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.14, for a total transaction of $46,005.16.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total transaction of $44,914.88.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.94, for a total transaction of $44,802.36.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $46,560.00.

Shares of FB stock traded up $16.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $265.28. 45,199,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,382,350. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $266.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142,969 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth $241,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% during the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.1% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 112,921 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,641,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Facebook by 29.5% during the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 7,181 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Cfra lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.16.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

