Insider Selling: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Insider Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $66,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Volker Knappertz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

On Monday, July 20th, Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $68,520.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Volker Knappertz sold 18,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $186,300.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Volker Knappertz sold 4,296 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $62,850.48.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.10. 321,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 5.64. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a fifty-two week low of $67.98 and a fifty-two week high of $175.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.80 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.76.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.64. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWPH shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective (up previously from $166.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.