Insider Selling: Mitie Group PLC (LON:MTO) Insider Sells 182,623 Shares of Stock

Mitie Group PLC (LON:MTO) insider Peter Dickinson sold 182,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.41), for a total value of £60,265.59 ($74,163.91).

Shares of LON MTO opened at GBX 33.40 ($0.41) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.13 million and a P/E ratio of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 398.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 62.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 90.27. Mitie Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 0.43 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 170.10 ($2.09).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 43 ($0.53) to GBX 37 ($0.46) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 138.50 ($1.70).

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

