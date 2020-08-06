Insider Selling: Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Sells 482,778 Shares of Stock

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $26,847,284.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,748.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter W. May also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 30th, Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of Mondelez International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $55,930,000.00.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.49. 6,047,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,760,860. The company has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.79 and its 200-day moving average is $52.83. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

