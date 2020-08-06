Insider Selling: Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CEO Sells 78,899 Shares of Stock

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 78,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $2,734,639.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,639.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Thursday, August 6th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $3,101,826.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,559 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,508,479.84.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $1,481,620.00.

On Thursday, June 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 199,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $4,041,870.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $1,434,405.00.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $1,357,930.00.

Shares of PINS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,951,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,913,296. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.75 and a quick ratio of 11.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average is $20.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 1.96.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 173,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Pinterest by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,644,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,452,000 after purchasing an additional 551,565 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. 46.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on Pinterest from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Nomura Instinet restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.