Insider Selling: Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Director Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Director Eric B. Stang sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $257,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RMBS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.80. 602,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,512. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $59.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RMBS. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Rambus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Rambus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rambus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.