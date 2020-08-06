Insider Selling: United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Sells 4,017 Shares of Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) insider Phil Aspin sold 4,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 909 ($11.19), for a total transaction of £36,514.53 ($44,935.43).

Shares of LON UU opened at GBX 901.80 ($11.10) on Thursday. United Utilities Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 9.08 ($0.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,104 ($13.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 904.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 922.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion and a PE ratio of 57.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 28.40 ($0.35) per share. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This is a positive change from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $14.20. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is 275.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UU shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 996 ($12.26) to GBX 950 ($11.69) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. HSBC raised United Utilities Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 920 ($11.32) to GBX 910 ($11.20) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,008.11 ($12.41).

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

