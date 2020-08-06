Insider Selling: Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) Insider Sells 398,212 Shares of Stock

Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) insider Nick Read sold 398,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.45), for a total value of £469,890.16 ($578,255.18).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 117.20 ($1.44) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion and a PE ratio of -4.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 125.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 128.78. Vodafone Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92.76 ($1.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 195.65 ($2.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 155 ($1.91) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 150 ($1.85) in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 159 ($1.96) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 190 ($2.34) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 177.50 ($2.18).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

