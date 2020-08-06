Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Insight Enterprises comprises about 2.9% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 1.83% of Insight Enterprises worth $31,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NSIT. State Street Corp increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,213,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,130,000 after buying an additional 117,691 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 358.4% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,207,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,851,000 after buying an additional 943,720 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,749,000 after buying an additional 141,638 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 680,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,503,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,927,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

NSIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.63.

Shares of NSIT stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.17. 12,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,310. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $73.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $297,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,491.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Read More: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.