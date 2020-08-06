Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.74 EPS

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.43. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $73.22.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

In related news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $297,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,491.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSIT shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.